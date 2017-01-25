Ohio BCI agents leading investigation into Campbell police sergeant

State agents working for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation or BCI have taken over the investigation into a Campbell police sergeant accused of tampering with evidence.

Two BCI agents did a preliminary investigation of the evidence room about three weeks ago.

This all started on December 29th when Sergeant David Taybus was put on paid administrative leave, and then resigned that same day.

No word yet if any charges will be filed against Taybus.

Law Director Brian Macala was asked earlier this month if former Sergeant Taybus has admitted to taking drugs out of the evidence room, and Macala said he's not going to confirm or deny that since BCI is involved in investigating this now.

Campbell Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik told 21 News earlier this month, "The Campbell Police in conjunction with BCI will be conducting an audit of the evidence room to see if anything might be missing. I'm the new chief here. This allegation occurred before I got here. So we'll find out if something is missing and go from there."

Sources say that at the end of December Sergeant David Taybus was put on paid administrative leave, and immediately resigned after being caught on-camera frequently making trips into the evidence room. An internal investigation was done, but BCI was not called in at that time."

"I walked in here and was hit with this and it's like anything else, we'll work through it. It will be worked through. We'll go from there," Chief Puskarcik said.

Another secure location will now hold any new evidence for Campbell police.