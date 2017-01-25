Prosecutor wants execution date for Warren 'serial killer'

Adams has been on death row for 16 years

The Trumbull County prosecutor says it's time to carry out the execution of a man who has been on Ohio's Death Row since 2001 after being convicted of fatally stabbing a Warren woman, raping and strangling her 12-year-old daughter, and beating, raping and strangling a Hubbard woman.

Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for 50-year-old Stanley Adams, who Watkins characterizes as a serial killer.

Adams was sentenced to death for the October 11, 1999, double aggravated murder of Esther Cook and her 12-year old daughter Ashley Dawn Cook.

Investigators say Adams beat and fatally stabbed Esther Cook, and raped, beat and strangled her daughter.

Adams is also serving a 15-year to life sentence for beating, raping and strangling Roslyn Taylor of Hubbard on August 4, 1999.

Taylor's body was found two days later in a partially burned car.

The Ohio Attorney General's office informed Watkins last week that Adams has exhausted all appeals in both state and federal courts.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Adams's petition on January 17. According to Watkins, that cleared the way for his office to ask the Ohio Supreme Court for and execution date.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, Watkins recalled how the trial of Adams began on September 12, 2001, one day after the 9-11 terror attacks in New York and Washington.

“Though the United States of America was under attack, the citizens involved with this case in Warren – especially our jurors – took their jobs seriously and met daily for almost a month hearing evidence at the guilt and penalty phases,” writes Watkins.

In calling on the justices to quickly set an execution date, Watkins said, “ After more than 17 years since these victims were viciously murdered it is time to see the law enforced.”

The prosecutor's news release and motion before the Ohio Supreme Court can be seen here