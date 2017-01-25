Valley hospitals respond to increasing flu reports

Valley hospitals are reacting to an upsurge in reports of flu and flu-like illnesses.

Akron Children's Hospital announced on Wednesday that it is reinforcing visitor restrictions at its Akron and Mahoning Valley hospital campuses due to the rise of seasonal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza activity in the community.

For the safety of patients and to curb the spread of these illnesses, hospital officials are requesting that all visitors, including family members, should be healthy.

People experiencing any of the following symptoms are being asked not to visit patients:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Muscle aches

Chills

Children under 12 years of age, including siblings, are restricted from visiting patients in the hospital's neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care and hematology/oncology units.

The units may also have stricter visitation guidelines covering the number of visitors allowed at any one time.

"We are asking for the help of the public and our patient families to help stop the spread of RSV and flu, and protect all children in the community, including, of course, our patients," said John Bower, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist. "Washing hands regularly and getting the flu vaccine are other important ways we can protect ourselves and others from the flu."

Akron Children's has a mandatory policy for all employees to get an annual flu vaccination.

Northside Medical Center in Youngstown and Trumbull Memorial Hospital of Warren, both part of the ValleyCare Health System of Ohio, report that they are experiencing an increase in flu-related emergency room visits.

However, ValleyCare has no visitor restrictions at this time. Officials say they are monitoring overall health conditions in the community and will implement restrictions with the assistance of the health department if the need arises.

They ask visitors to stay home if they are sick in order to avoid spreading germs to their loved ones or others who are hospitalized and at an increased risk of illness or complications.

Patients with a scheduled procedure or medical need may continue to come to the hospital to receive care, according to ValleyCare.

ValleyCare encourages frequent use of the hand hygiene stations located throughout the hospitals for employees, patients and visitors. It also says it encourages its employees to get the flu vaccine.

Good health habits can also help protect you from the flu:

Frequently wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Resist touching eyes, nose or mouth where germs are easily spread.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Cover nose and mouth with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when coughing or sneezing. Don’t forget to throw the tissue in the trash after use and perform good hand hygiene.

A spokesperson for Salem Regional Medical Center says the hospital has not announced any visitation restrictions, but officials continue to monitor the number of local influenza cases and the number of hospitalizations as a result of this illness.