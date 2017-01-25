Youngstown cabbie says he was robbed on ride from Austintown to Warren

A Youngstown cab driver tells police that a fare he picked up in Austintown, pulled out a gun and robbed him as they traveled to Warren.

A driver for Independent Taxi says a man later identified as Dominique McCorkle, 29, of Warren, got into his cab at the Wendy's restaurant on Raccoon Road in Austintown early Wednesday and said he needed a ride to Warren, but only had $20 to pay the fare.

The cabbie says when they got to Niles, he pulled the cab over and told McCorkle that the $20 was not enough money to take him any farther.

That's when the driver says McCorkle put a gun to his head and told him he was going to drive him to Warren. He also demanded all of the cabbie's money, according to the report.

After the suspect got out of the cab near Fifth Street and Tod Avenue in Warren, the driver went to the police department and gave them a description of his former passenger.

Police spotted a man fitting the description given to them by the driver, and arrested McCorkle along Tod Avenue.

They say they also recovered McCorkle's wallet that he had thrown into the grass, and found it contained $199.

Warren Police filed a charge of aggravated robbery against McCorkle, who was taken to St. Joseph Hospital because he told jail officials he had ingested narcotics just before he was arrested.