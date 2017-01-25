Risk of falling increases during the winter months

Falling down is one of the downfalls to winter.

"Lots of times, people go outside and they are not expecting these conditions or something hasn't been salted correctly and they are not expecting it," said physical therapist Erika Lydon with Mercy Health. "That's when they kind of take a tumble sometimes hit their head. So, we see plenty of things from anywhere from a fractured wrist to a brain bleed."

A majority of slips and falls happen on snow and ice covered parking lots and sidewalks.

A lot of times, there isn't much time to react.

"I think the number one thing is always to protect your head and neck. So, if you feel like you are going backwards, tuck your chin," said Lydon.

Lydon says there are a few things people can do, prior to leaving the house, to minimize their risk of falling.

"If you can elicit help from somebody else that is always good to do if you have groceries to take in and out of the car, parking your car a little closer to your front door, just little things making sure you have something to hang on to like a handrail if you are going up and down steps to get in the house," Lydon.

Lydon says shoveling and salting walkways and driveways can also help and if you cannot do that on your own, ask a friend or family member for help.