Boardman crash sends two to the hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital following a three vehicle crash in Boardman.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Glenwood Avenue, just north of Route 224.

Police say one car turned into the path of another car, resulting in a head-on accident.

One car careened onto a lawn, while the other struck the side of an S-U-V.

Both drivers were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of injuries police say are minor.