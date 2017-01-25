Boardman crash sends two to the hospital - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman crash sends two to the hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Two people were taken to the hospital following a three vehicle crash in Boardman.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Glenwood Avenue, just north of Route 224.

Police say one car turned into the path of another car, resulting in a head-on accident.

One car careened onto a lawn, while the other struck the side of an S-U-V.

Both drivers were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of injuries police say are minor.

