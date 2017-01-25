Shots fired into Warren home as woman and five children slept inside

Warren police are trying to figure out who shot up a home on the city's south side.

It happened at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday on Deerfield Avenue SW.

The homeowner told police she was in bed when she heard gunfire coming through her home.

Police say they found bullet holes in the front of the home and they believed the bullets went though into the kitchen.

Five children between the ages of one and six were in the home at the time but no one was injured.

Police have no suspects at this time.