Joseph Badger hosts daytime varsity basketball

Well it's not often you get to watch high school sports in the middle of the day but you were able to do that Wednesday over in Trumbull County.

Joseph Badger schools held varsity boys and girls basketball games right during the school day in an effort to get students more interested in their sports programs.

School administrators say it's also a way to reward students were studied hard for recent testing.

"We want to make school fun and we want to do something special for those kids and something special for our athletes too to play in front of their peers and in front of a crowd this size and to have this much noise in the gym. School is special and we want to give back," said Principal, Ed Baldwin.

Joseph Badger hosted teams and students from Newbury.