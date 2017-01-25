Police investigate robbery on YSU campus

Police from Youngstown State University and the City of Youngstown are investigating a robbery on campus.

The university alerted students in residence halls and members of the campus community by way of a text alert sent out at 4 p.m. Wednesday, reporting a strong arm robbery on Spring Street, between Wick Oval and Wick Avenue.

According to the alert, no weapon was seen during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a short, black male, with brown eyes and wearing jeans and a red hoodie.

Police are still gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is being asked to contact the University Police Department.