Ohio Secretary of State says voter fraud is not widespread

President Trump is calling for a major investigation into alleged nationwide voter fraud. His claim that millions of people voted illegally is being widely disputed because there is no credible evidence.

In Ohio, the Secretary of State does a full review and investigation after every general election. In the past two elections, John Husted says 667 cases of voter irregularities were found.

They included 436 cases of non-citizens on the voter roles. 22 where people also voted in another state, and 143 cases were referred to law enforcement for prosecution. "Voter fraud does exist. It's not widespread or systemic but is substantial enough that we should do everything we can to eliminate it so people have confidence in their elections," said Husted.

While the President claims there could have been millions of illegal votes, local election officials say they are confident in the way things are run locally and in Ohio.

"There are safeguards in place. We cross reference with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, check and double check. We suppress it before it ever gets to the ballot or to the polling locations," said Mahoning County Elections Director, Joyce Kale-Pesta.

Husted doesn't think that Ohio is a state that Trump is concerned with. "When the President was here in Ohio he commended the way we run elections in our state. I don't think he has any concerns over the way we do things in Ohio," Husted said. Since taking office, Husted said that 500,000 deceased voters and one-million duplicate voter registrations have been removed from voter roles.

The Deputy Director of Mahoning county elections says any undermining of the election process may have come from the unsubstantiated claims made by both parties.

"With both sides after this election claiming elections are influenced and elections are fixed and rigged, and both sides were guilty of that." said Thomas McCabe.

Husted said that he suggested in a tweet to President Trump that the federal government could give states access to the safe data base which is in the department of homeland security. Husted said it would help to cross match information to insure no non-citizens are on the vote rolls in Ohio.