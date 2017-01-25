Ohio program protects identity of domestic violence victims

January is stalking awareness month, and people in Ohio who feel threatened are being reminded of the state's Safe At Home Program.

The program allows people who are concerned about their safety due to domestic violence or other circumstances to be able to register to vote, but shield their address from public records.

The program operates through the Secretary of State's office. "It allows them to keep their residence address from the person who wants to do them harm, so they can exercise their right to vote without putting their safety in jeopardy," according to Secretary of State, Jon Husted.

A victim must complete an application process to register in the Safe at Home Program. Husted says that sixty people have registered since the program was launched prior to the general election last November.

