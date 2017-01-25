Salem man charged with child endangering after Weathersfield search

A Salem man who was captured following a police manhunt in Weathersfield Township now faces a host of charges.

Township police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the search on Tuesday, after they say Joseph Bradford jumped from a still moving car that had been pulled over on Salt Springs Road during a routine traffic stop.

Two other adults and a child remained behind in the car, according to police.

Police searching a nearby wooded area found Bradford in the process of trying to hide by covering himself with leaves.

Bradford, 38, was booked into the Trumbull county jail on charges that include child endangering, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, fleeing and eluding, driving an unsafe vehicle, and other traffic violations.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Niles Municipal Court on Wednesday and has another hearing on February 6.

A passenger in the vehicle, Samson Crowl was also arrested on warrants issued in Mahoning County.