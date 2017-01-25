Trial nears for suspect in murder of Youngstown girl and grandparents

Robert Seman's triple murder trial is less than two weeks away and the Green Township man could get the death penalty if convicted of setting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt back in March of 2015.

Prosecutors believe Seman who was on house arrest at the time somehow was able to get out of his ankle bracelet and set the deadly fire at the families home on Powersway in Youngstown.

Authorities believe Seman was determined to keep the 10-year-old girl from testifying against him that day for allegedly raping her, and they say that was his motive for murder.

At a hearing today before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney, defense attorneys representing Seman want to make sure the parameters are clear about just how much can be mentioned about the rape allegations during the murder trial.

Prosecutors will now put in writing what they feel should be allowed to be mentioned about the rape, and the judge will then hear any arguments from the defense and make her ruling on what's allowed before the trial.

The defense has also requested a change of venue in the case, meaning they want the trial moved out of Mahoning County because of what they call extensive pre-trial publicity.

Judge Maureen Sweeney says she does not believe it's appropriate to address that issue at this time.

Instead, she plans to call in the first set of about 50 potential jurors on Friday, February 3rd and have them all fill out their questionnaires under tight security. The attorneys from both sides will then begin reviewing the questionnaires and a few days later they will begin questioning individual jurors.

While the trial date is set for February 6th, it will likely take weeks for jury selection to be complete and testimony to begin.

Jury selection and the trial could last well over a month.