Austintown schools unveil new open enrollment guidelines

Wednesday night, Austintown Schools unveiled new guidelines for their open enrollment policy.

Superintendent Vince Colaluca says, about 760 students who walk the Austintown School hallways come from outside of the district. Next year, that number is expected to remain about the same. But, changes are being made to ensure that number doesn't grow.

"We know the freshman year is the toughest year of high school so we're not going to take any new students in, we want those student have been accustom to the Austintown way," said Colaluca.

Colaluca explained that while the district won't accept any more high school students, those already tied to the school through partnership programs are eligible to stay.

As for the lower grade levels, the district will strive to keep a student-teacher ratio or 23 to 1.

"There are a few grade levels that are a little bit higher than that and the board doesn't want to hurt any families, so they're not going to ask any open enrollment families to leave," said Colaluca. "So if you're existing open enrollment and coming in some grade levels will already be closed because they are above that 23 to 1 ratio."



During a public meeting Wednesday night, the superintendent and his administration presented data regarding open enrollment students and their impact on the district. The data touched on everything from academics, and discipline, to finances.

Finances called into question when the state auditor said the district could save money by modifying their open enrollment practices.

"So we're not fully following we the performance audit because they wanted us to go down to teaching staff based on the number of residence students we have, so we're not going in that fashion but we are going to reduce the number of open enrollment student who are eligible to come into the district," said Colaluca.

He notes that the state auditor's recommendation is only a recommendation and the district is not required to act.

