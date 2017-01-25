Austintown schools unveil new open enrollment guidelines

Austintown Police are investigating a report of a man who says his attempt to sell his iPhone online left him holding an envelope full of phony money and no iPhone. According to a police report, the 18-year-old Austintown man placed an ad on the “Letgo” app to sell his iPhone 5s. He agreed to meet someone identifying himself as “Noah” in Wendy's restaurant parking lot on Mahoning Avenue last week to complete the transaction. When “Noah” and a wom...More >>
Three fires that kept firefighters in Sharon busy Sunday night are under fire marshal investigation. A firefighter said crews were called out to 245 East Budd Street before 6 p.m. for a vacant garage fire. The abandoned garage is not attached to a house and sustained smoke, water and fire damage, according to the Sharon Fire Department. The Farrell Fire Department was also on scene to assist. Not long after firefighters extinguished the garage fire, crews were on the scene of a sec...More >>
Like countless families and fans have been doing since 1845, people will once again “wheel on down” to the Columbiana County Fair now through Sunday. The official opening ceremonies will be held Monday evening and the rides will open on Tuesday.More >>
Two suspects are in custody in connection with a body found in a freezer at a Campbell home on Saturday.More >>
Warren police say they're investigating a possible drowning after a man was found dead near the foot bridge by Packard Park.More >>
Teachers, enter the WFMJ Today Homeroom Helper contest and get help decorating your classroom from the Supplyroom!More >>
Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
Officials say Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio is receiving nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for its new visitor center.More >>
Authorities say a man died and a girl was injured in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Two northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies have created safety zones where people buying and selling items on the internet can meet.More >>
Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Zoo during a fight.More >>
Authorities say a woman critically burned in her Pennsylvania hospital room has died of her injuries.More >>
Police say the driver who was hospitalized after he was shot on an Ohio highway has died.More >>
A woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the Ohio death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >>
Police say an 8-year-old has died after he was struck by a dump truck while riding his bicycle in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania sheriff accused of sending pornographic emails to a subordinate has resigned, ending a yearlong effort by local and state officials to remove him from office.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says a male suspect shot multiple times by a deputy and a police officer after striking the police officer with his car has died.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
