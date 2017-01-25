New mother welcomes miracle baby nearly two months after SR 711 pileup in Youngstown

Two months ago, 40 cars were involved in a pileup on State Route 711 after a freezing mist made the roads slick. You may remember the video that was viewed more than 22,000 times on Facebook of an expectant mother being rescued by first responders.

Cassie Perry had her baby January 7th. 21 News anchor Leslie Barrett caught up with her about how they are doing and the horrific ordeal.

"He's definitely a miracle too," described Perry.

Soaking up the cuddles of her two week old bundle of joy, Cassie Perry is counting her blessings.

"He's perfect," she said. "I got really lucky, God was definitely with me that day."

On November 20th, Perry was seven months pregnant with Julian when she dropped her boyfriend off at work. She was driving around the bend on the State Route 711 bridge near the Salt Springs Road exit. There wasn't enough time to stop, by the time she saw the pileup ahead.

"It was terrifying it was like from a movie."

A freezing mist made the bridge slippery, she slid into a car and three others rear ended her. The vehicle she was driving was totaled.

"I was like really worried that something happened to him (the baby) but the air bags didn't go off and they said that was a good thing because it would have hurt him."

"There was a lot of people bleeding. There was a lot of people hurt."

She said that it took 45 minutes for first responders to arrive but when they did, they helped her over the highway divider to the ambulance.

"That was the first time I ever had any contractions because I was so scared and like freaking out about everything," she explained. Perry was seven months pregnant at the time.

Doctors were ready to deliver Julian early but he decided to come January 7th, six days before his due date.

The accident may have happened months ago but it is still fresh in Perry's mind. She hasn't driven since and doesn't plan to drive in snow or rain.

"Just make sure people drive really slow in rain or the snow," she advises.

She is grateful for the crews who came to her aid, so she can now focus on watching her baby grow.

"He's getting big way too fast."

Perry is thankful the accident wasn't a lot worse. If the car she was driving would have been turned to the side, cars would have hit her directly.