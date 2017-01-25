5 people arrested after Warren drug bust

The Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit seized approximately 40 grams of heroin, approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine, and a small amount of marijuana after executing a search warrant at 843 Adams NW on Wednesday.

Investigators also recovered two loaded pistols, a digital scale, packaging material, an electric currency counter and approximately $5,500 in cash.

5 people were arrested and taken into custody. They include 24-year-old Dominique Murray who was charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl, trafficking crack cocaine and having weapons under disability charges.

25-year-old Christopher Murray was charged with possession of heroin.

25-year-old Corey Yates was charged with possession of crack cocaine.

21-year-old Kenyon McGriff was charged with possession of crack cocaine and weapons under disability.

35-year-old Paul Gombos Jr. was also arrested for failure to appear in Niles Municipal Court and Trumbull County Central Court.

The bust was the result of a two month investigation.