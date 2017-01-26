Suspect crashes after police pursuit through Warren Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspect crashes after police pursuit through Warren Township

WARREN TWP., Ohio -

It was a flood of activity in the Warren area Wednesday night, after a pursuit started by Bazetta police ended in a crash in Warren Township.

Officials told 21 News the chase started when officers got a call of a theft or robbery at Murphy's Oil USA.

Bazetta police were chasing a suspect's vehicle when it entered the Warren City area. The people who were inside that car took off, but later the car was back on the road and driving until it crashed into a pole in Warren Township, near the intersection of Tod Avenue and 6th Street.

Officials say one person was arrested.

The State Highway Patrol is handling the crash, and Bazetta and Warren Township are handling the pursuit and any charges.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to underscore America's commitment to NATO and convey Washington's support to the Baltic nations.
    Hubbard Township Police are hoping surveillance images will help them find out who stole an antique oil pump from a restored gas station. Police Detective Sgt. Mike Begeot tells 21 News that two men and a woman stole the pump from the historic Coalburg Garage at Chestnut Ridge and Wick Campbell Roads the night of July 12. Surveillance shows the men loading the pump into the back of the S-U-V before driving away.

    According to Begeot, the pump has the name "Pennzoil" on t...

    Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.
