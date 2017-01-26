Suspect crashes after police pursuit through Warren Township

It was a flood of activity in the Warren area Wednesday night, after a pursuit started by Bazetta police ended in a crash in Warren Township.

Officials told 21 News the chase started when officers got a call of a theft or robbery at Murphy's Oil USA.

Bazetta police were chasing a suspect's vehicle when it entered the Warren City area. The people who were inside that car took off, but later the car was back on the road and driving until it crashed into a pole in Warren Township, near the intersection of Tod Avenue and 6th Street.

Officials say one person was arrested.

The State Highway Patrol is handling the crash, and Bazetta and Warren Township are handling the pursuit and any charges.