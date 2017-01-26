Kasich to discuss transportation technology research money

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is preparing to announce a major state investment in transportation technology research.

The Republican governor has scheduled a news conference Thursday at the Center for Automotive Research at Ohio State University.

He'll be joined by Ohio State President Michael Drake, the chairman of the university's board, the president of the JobsOhio economic development office, the state transportation director and others.

Ohio State recently joined a "Smart Belt Coalition" to advance automated vehicles that includes the Ohio Turnpike.

Thursday's announcement comes ahead of Kasich's budget introduction Monday. He is appointing a state innovation officer to head a new Ohio Institute of Technology whose mission includes advancing the use of autonomous vehicles.

