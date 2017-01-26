Kasich to discuss transportation technology research money - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Kasich to discuss transportation technology research money

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is preparing to announce a major state investment in transportation technology research.

The Republican governor has scheduled a news conference Thursday at the Center for Automotive Research at Ohio State University.

He'll be joined by Ohio State President Michael Drake, the chairman of the university's board, the president of the JobsOhio economic development office, the state transportation director and others.

Ohio State recently joined a "Smart Belt Coalition" to advance automated vehicles that includes the Ohio Turnpike.

Thursday's announcement comes ahead of Kasich's budget introduction Monday. He is appointing a state innovation officer to head a new Ohio Institute of Technology whose mission includes advancing the use of autonomous vehicles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • VP Pence in Estonia: Attack on 1 NATO ally is attack on all

    VP Pence in Estonia: Attack on 1 NATO ally is attack on all

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:38:48 GMT
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to underscore America's commitment to NATO and convey Washington's support to the Baltic nations.More >>
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to underscore America's commitment to NATO and convey Washington's support to the Baltic nations.More >>

  • Thieves steal pump from historic Hubbard landmark

    Thieves steal pump from historic Hubbard landmark

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:34:45 GMT
    Surveillance imageSurveillance image

    Hubbard Township Police are hoping surveillance images will help them find out who stole an antique oil pump from a restored gas station. Police Detective Sgt. Mike Begeot tells 21 News that two men and a woman stole the pump from the historic Coalburg Garage at Chestnut Ridge and Wick Campbell Roads the night of July 12. Surveillance shows the men loading the pump into the back of the S-U-V before driving away. According to Begeot, the pump has the name “Pennzoil” on t...

    More >>

    Hubbard Township Police are hoping surveillance images will help them find out who stole an antique oil pump from a restored gas station. Police Detective Sgt. Mike Begeot tells 21 News that two men and a woman stole the pump from the historic Coalburg Garage at Chestnut Ridge and Wick Campbell Roads the night of July 12. Surveillance shows the men loading the pump into the back of the S-U-V before driving away. According to Begeot, the pump has the name “Pennzoil” on t...

    More >>

  • Cellphone service could be spotty for rural eclipse-watchers

    Cellphone service could be spotty for rural eclipse-watchers

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:28:47 GMT
    Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.More >>
    Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms