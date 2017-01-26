City council votes against reducing number of Warren Fire Department captains

An ordinance that would have reduced the number of Captains from six to three in the Warren Fire Department was voted down by city council Wednesday night.

The vote was 5-4 against the measure. It failed because the legislation was amended - requiring the city to replace the Captain positions with five new entry-level firefighters.

Councilman Eddie Colbert said that was a problem.

“It could be anywhere from three to five years before you see someone of a Captain rank or higher retire,” Colbert said. “The problem is it's a promise of five people, but I can't make you a financial promise today about something that's going to happen five years from now with the volatility of our tax base.”

John Jerina, the union president for Warren firefighters, said they are happy with the outcome but still disappointed it came to this instead of having an open conversation between both sides.

The issue could come up again down the road.