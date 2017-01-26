Free Home Show in Liberty this weekend

Homeowners who are looking to do a little updating can head out to the Nature Stone Tri County Home Show this weekend.

The free Home Show will be Friday through Sunday at the newly remodeled Metroplex Expo Center on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

The Metroplex will have more than 100 exhibitors that specialize in home remodeling and décor from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

People are encouraged to bring in antiques and collectibles to have them appraised for free. The items will be appraised by Dave Dangerfield of Dangerfield Auctions on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.

Parking for the event is free, and food and beverages will be available.