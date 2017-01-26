Free Home Show in Liberty this weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Free Home Show in Liberty this weekend

Posted: Updated:
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Homeowners who are looking to do a little updating can head out to the Nature Stone Tri County Home Show this weekend.

The free Home Show will be Friday through Sunday at the newly remodeled Metroplex Expo Center on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

The Metroplex will have more than 100 exhibitors that specialize in home remodeling and décor from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

People are encouraged to bring in antiques and collectibles to have them appraised for free. The items will be appraised by Dave Dangerfield of Dangerfield Auctions on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.

Parking for the event is free, and food and beverages will be available.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: White House says Trump was joking about police

    The Latest: White House says Trump was joking about police

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:37:53 GMT
    President Donald Trump's new chief of staff is entering a West Wing battered by crisis, but Trump tweets, 'No WH chaos!'.More >>
    President Donald Trump's new chief of staff is entering a West Wing battered by crisis, but Trump tweets, 'No WH chaos!'.More >>

  • VP Pence in Estonia: Attack on 1 NATO ally is attack on all

    VP Pence in Estonia: Attack on 1 NATO ally is attack on all

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:27:25 GMT
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to underscore America's commitment to NATO and convey Washington's support to the Baltic nations.More >>
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to underscore America's commitment to NATO and convey Washington's support to the Baltic nations.More >>

  • Warren adds three officers to police force

    Warren adds three officers to police force

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:14:52 GMT
    The strength of the Warren police department continues to increase thanks to a voter approved income tax increase. A swearing in ceremony for three new officers took place Monday in city council chambers.  The new officers are John Murdoch, Adam Gilger and Ryann Ruckman.  The new hires are possible because of revenue from the half percent income tax increase.  "That income tax increase was designed to hire more police officers and more firefighters.  To...More >>
    The strength of the Warren police department continues to increase thanks to a voter approved income tax increase. A swearing in ceremony for three new officers took place Monday in city council chambers.  The new officers are John Murdoch, Adam Gilger and Ryann Ruckman.  The new hires are possible because of revenue from the half percent income tax increase.  "That income tax increase was designed to hire more police officers and more firefighters.  To...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms