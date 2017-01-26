Survey: YSU students happy with overall experience

A recent survey shows that students at Youngstown State University give high marks to their overall experience and say they would attend the university again.

More than 640 seniors and 475 first-year students at YSU took the National Survey of Student Engagement in spring 2016.

Eighty-six percent of first year students and 83 percent of seniors rated their overall experience as excellent or good, higher than ratings at other peer institutions and up from the last time YSU took the survey in 2013.

In addition, 86 percent of first-year students and 80 percent of seniors said they would definitely/probably attend YSU again, also up from the last time the survey was taken four years ago.

The 125-question email survey focuses on educational activities and experience and how they relate to student learning.

Nationally, 557 universities and colleges administered the survey to 311,086 students in 2016.

The survey measures academic challenge, learning with peers, experiences with faculty and campus environment.

Provost Martin Abraham said the survey also reveals what areas the university needs to improve on.