Survey: YSU students happy with overall experience

Several East Liverpool stores and bars failed alcohol compliance checks on Saturday.More >>
Several East Liverpool stores and bars failed alcohol compliance checks on Saturday.More >>
The strength of the Warren police department continues to increase thanks to a voter approved income tax increase. A swearing in ceremony for three new officers took place Monday in city council chambers. The new officers are John Murdoch, Adam Gilger and Ryann Ruckman. The new hires are possible because of revenue from the half percent income tax increase. "That income tax increase was designed to hire more police officers and more firefighters. To...More >>
The strength of the Warren police department continues to increase thanks to a voter approved income tax increase. A swearing in ceremony for three new officers took place Monday in city council chambers. The new officers are John Murdoch, Adam Gilger and Ryann Ruckman. The new hires are possible because of revenue from the half percent income tax increase. "That income tax increase was designed to hire more police officers and more firefighters. To...More >>
Teachers, enter the WFMJ Today Homeroom Helper contest and get help decorating your classroom from the Supplyroom!More >>
Teachers, enter the WFMJ Today Homeroom Helper contest and get help decorating your classroom from the Supplyroom!More >>
Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Join 21 WFMJ this year for Panerathon 2017! We want to have the biggest team at Panerathon this year and we need your help.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
The Ohio Highway Patrol says two men have died after their car swerved off the road and struck a utility pole and a tree.More >>
The Ohio Highway Patrol says two men have died after their car swerved off the road and struck a utility pole and a tree.More >>
Officials say Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio is receiving nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for its new visitor center.More >>
Officials say Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio is receiving nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for its new visitor center.More >>
Authorities say a man died and a girl was injured in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a man died and a girl was injured in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Two northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies have created safety zones where people buying and selling items on the internet can meet.More >>
Two northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies have created safety zones where people buying and selling items on the internet can meet.More >>
Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Zoo during a fight.More >>
Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at the Cincinnati Zoo during a fight.More >>
Authorities say a woman critically burned in her Pennsylvania hospital room has died of her injuries.More >>
Authorities say a woman who suffered burns over most of her body when her gown caught fire in her Pennsylvania hospital room has died of her injuries.More >>
Police say the driver who was hospitalized after he was shot on an Ohio highway has died.More >>
Police say the driver who was hospitalized after he was shot on an Ohio highway has died.More >>
A woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the Ohio death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >>
A woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the Ohio death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >>
Police say an 8-year-old has died after he was struck by a dump truck while riding his bicycle in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say an 8-year-old has died after he was struck by a dump truck while riding his bicycle in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania sheriff accused of sending pornographic emails to a subordinate has resigned, ending a yearlong effort by local and state officials to remove him from office.More >>
A Pennsylvania sheriff accused of sending pornographic emails to a subordinate has resigned, ending a yearlong effort by local and state officials to remove him from office.More >>
The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom partly because it is the native country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.More >>
The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom partly because it is the native country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists must attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on more...More >>