YSU offers new anonymous hotline for employees

Youngstown State University now has a new anonymous reporting hotline.

The hotline is up and running and is a way for employees to voice concerns about fraud, fiscal abuse or violations of university policy.

Sarah Gampo, director of Internal Audit, said employees can use the hotline when they do not feel comfortable discussing the concerns with their supervisors or other university officials.

The hotline is operated by an independent company, EthicsPoint, to ensure confidentiality and anonymity. EthicsPoint is used by universities across Ohio and the nation, including Ohio University, Villanova, Auburn, Northwestern, Cornell and the University of California System.

Concerns can be reported online at www.ysu.ethicspoint.com or by calling 844-208-1697.

Both the phone and website are available 24/7 to take reports. The website provides additional information about what to report, when to report it, and how to make a report.

Reports are reviewed by YSU's Office of Internal Audit.

Gampo emphasized that the hotline is a new option for employees to report concerns, but does not replace any other reporting methods.

Employees also have the option to discuss concerns about fraud, fiscal abuse and noncompliance directly with Gampo at Ext. 2015 or sgampo@ysu.edu