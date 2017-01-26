National Signing Day: Over 50 high school football players sign - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

National Signing Day: Over 50 high school football players sign today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Over 50 high school football players from the Mahoning and Shenango valleys put pen to paper today for National Signing Day.

Warren Harding's Lynn Bowden is the top area player and will sign with Kentucky, while nine others are expected to sign with Division I schools.

Cardinal Mooney's Patrick Pelini, the son of YSU Coach Bo Pelini, announced he's walking on at Notre Dame after being courted by Missouri Valley Conference foe North Dakota State.

A dozen other players will sign with FCS schools, including nine with Youngstown State.  Warren JFK's Jacob Coates and Farrell's Braxton Chapman lead that contingent, which includes six local walk on invites.

Nearly 30 others are expected to announce intentions with Division II and III programs.

The complete list of local players expected to sign today and their intentions are below.

Player College High School
Travis Koontz Bowling Green Boardman
Koby Adu Poku Walsh Boardman
Steven Taylor Waynesburg Boardman
Donovan Turney Youngstown State Boardman
Xavier Bailey Ohio University Brookfield
Yanni Kollias Youngstown State Campbell
Jake Cummings Youngstown State Canfield
Ray Anderson Youngstown State Cardinal Mooney
Cleveland Gruber Youngstown State Cardinal Mooney
Jaylen Hewlett Youngstown State Cardinal Mooney
Darrell Jackson Youngstown State Cardinal Mooney
Patrick Pelini Notre Dame Cardinal Mooney
Noah Bayus Youngstown State Champion
Jordan Murphy Bowling Green Crestview
Braxton Chapman Youngstown State Farrell
Aj Turner Edinboro Grove City
Tyler Locktosh Clarion Grove City
Chuck Carr California, Pa. Hickory
Vinnie Hoye Waynesburg Hickory
Victor Williams Toledo Howland
Tyriq Ellis Malone Howland
Ryan Jones Case Western Reserve Howland
Steven Baugh Walsh Howland
David Hernandez Slippery Rock Hubbard
Tariq Drake Ohio University LaBrae
Jatise Garrison Charleston, WV Lakeview
Hayden Lazzari Coast Guard Lakeview
Marlon Pearson Malone Niles
Justin Beatty Notre Dame (Ohio) Niles
Tyler Srbinovich Waynesburg Niles
Jason Faison Muskingum Niles
Cooper Bezeredi Findlay Salem
Taymer Graham Youngstown State South Range
AJ Musolino Kent State Struthers
Adam Sedzmak Robert Morris Struthers
Daylen Harris Heidelberg Ursuline
Dakota Hobbs Malone Ursuline
Jeff Marx Naval Academy Ursuline
Spencer Warren Wheaton Ursuline
Dawayln Washington Heidelberg Ursuline
Naz Battee Diggs Youngstown State Warren Harding
Lynn Bowden Kentucky Warren Harding
Elijah Burch Ashland Warren Harding
Geno Gonzalez Charleston, WV Warren Harding
Taj Harper Wayne State Warren Harding
Tavon Hooks Notre Dame (Ohio) Warren Harding
Thad McCollough Notre Dame (Ohio) Warren Harding
Marlin Richardson Findaly Warren Harding
Marco Vogel West Liberty State Warren Harding
Jacob Coates Youngstown State Warren JFK
Dan McCartney Capital Warren JFK
Ian Sharp Wayne State West Branch
Spencer Demedal Duquesne Wilmington
