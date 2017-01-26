National Signing Day: Over 50 high school football players sign today

Over 50 high school football players from the Mahoning and Shenango valleys put pen to paper today for National Signing Day.

Warren Harding's Lynn Bowden is the top area player and will sign with Kentucky, while nine others are expected to sign with Division I schools.

Cardinal Mooney's Patrick Pelini, the son of YSU Coach Bo Pelini, announced he's walking on at Notre Dame after being courted by Missouri Valley Conference foe North Dakota State.

A dozen other players will sign with FCS schools, including nine with Youngstown State. Warren JFK's Jacob Coates and Farrell's Braxton Chapman lead that contingent, which includes six local walk on invites.

Nearly 30 others are expected to announce intentions with Division II and III programs.

The complete list of local players expected to sign today and their intentions are below.

