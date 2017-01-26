McDonald's Hoop News 1/25/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 1/25/17

H.S. Basketball | Girls
 
Harding 42 Lakeview 46
 
Howland 65 East 11
 
Garfield 47 West Branch 52
 
Hubbard 47 Lakeside 49
 
Champion 51 Brookfield 45
 
Jefferson 18 Struthers 61
 
LaBrae 39 Liberty 42
 
Niles 47 Poland 68
 
Campbell 23 Lowellville 38
 
Warren JFK 53 Berkshire 19
 
Fitch 53 Boardman 41 

Newbury 51 Joseph Badger 21

