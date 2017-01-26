Police: Two men fatally shot on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police in Cleveland are investigating a shooting that left two men dead on the northeast Ohio city's east side.

Reports of the shooting on East 142nd Street and Harvard Avenue started coming in around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, dead at the scene.

In critical condition, the other victim was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center but he later died at the hospital.

Police say an undercover minivan was struck by gunfire during the shootout. No officers were injured.

The pursuit of a white vehicle following the shooting ended with one suspect being taken into police custody.

No further information is available at this time.

