Wounded dad says girl was fatally shot as she hid behind him

CINCINNATI (AP) - The father of 9-year-old Cincinnati girl killed by gunfire at home this month says he and his daughter were shot as he struggled with an intruder who held a gun to a child's head.

Alex Thompson tells WXIX-TV (http://bit.ly/2kn2OXe ) that his daughter Alexandrea took cover behind him as he tried to wrestle away the attacker's gun, and then he and his daughter were hit by gunfire.

She died at a hospital. Her 39-year-old father was treated for gunshot wounds.

Police say multiple people were seen entering the home, and they're seeking information about whoever is responsible.

Thompson says that they apparently wanted money and drugs but that he doesn't sell drugs.

Area restaurateur Jeff Ruby is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com

