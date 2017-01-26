Philadelphia mayor signs bill to combat predatory towing - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Philadelphia mayor signs bill to combat predatory towing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has signed a bill into law that is designed to eliminate the practice of predatory towing in the city.

The new legislation, signed Tuesday, prohibits towing companies from hauling away any vehicle parked in a private lot or driveway until it is ticketed by a city law enforcement agency. It also extends the power to ticket vehicles to the Philadelphia Parking Authority, university police departments and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

Kenney says he's hopeful the legislation will address the issue of predatory towing in Philadelphia.

Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sánchez, the bill's sponsor, says comprehensive towing reform will help ensure that business on city streets is conducted legally.

The law will go into effect on Feb. 1.

