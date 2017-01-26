Mexico stunned by Trump tweet on canceling trip

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out

Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

Tropical Storm Emily near coast of west-central Florida, expected to move inland across peninsula with threat of heavy rain.

Billions down the drain as new nuclear plants scrapped

A federal judge has struck down an Alabama abortion law that put minors seeking court permission for an abortion through a trial-like proceeding where the fetus could be presented by a court-appointed lawyer.

Former St. Louis police officer's murder trial expected to hinge on videos, DNA evidence that have raised questions about officer's actions after shooting, the weapon recovered by police.

Hawaii has approved its first laboratory to begin testing samples of medical marijuana.

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican government had no immediate reaction to a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that appeared aimed at canceling a planned Jan. 31 meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Trump tweeted Thursday that "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting" in Washington D.C.

Trump said Wednesday he would start building a U.S.-Mexico border wall and vowed to make Mexico pay for it. Mexico opposes the wall and has repeatedly said it won't pay for it.

Mexican officials said there was no immediate reaction to Trump's tweet. Officials said Wednesday Mexico was "considering" canceling.

Former foreign relations secretary Jorge Castaneda told local media "Pena Nieto has no other choice but to say 'I'm not going.'"

Trump's unusual, voluble and unpredictable style appeared to catch Mexico's normally quiet and cautious diplomacy off guard.

Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Meade told Grupo Formula radio that "I think that, in general, diplomacy is not conducted via Twitter."

"The foreign relations secretary is involved up there, having meetings up there, and we'll have to see what comes out of that, what report they send to the president and what conclusions they arrive at from all that," said Meade.

