Statewide advisory canceled for missing teen

Statewide advisory canceled for missing teen


KENT, Ohio -

A statewide endangered missing child advisory has been canceled for a seventeen-year old Portage County girl.

According police in Kent, Ohio, Khadijah Nasseer, who not been seen since Monday morning, was found unharmed in Washington, D.C.

Police had issued the advisory because they said the circumstances concerning her disappearance were unusual.

