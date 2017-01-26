New fishing restrictions coming for Pymatuning Reservoir

Anglers who enjoy trying their luck at Pymatuning Lake will find some restrictions in place in order to protect a popular fish.

As of March 1, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Ohio Division of Wildlife are limiting the Crappie catch to 20 fish per day and a nine inch minimum size.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural resources, Crappies are one of Ohio’s easiest fish to catch and are great for trips intended to get kids hooked on fishing.

The restrictions are in place on both the Ohio and Pennsylvania sides of the reservoir.

Signs will be posted around the lake informing people of the new regulation.

Officials say the reservoir experienced a large increase in Crappie abundance and quality between 2001 and 2012, which led to what the commission says were dramatic increases in angler pressure.

An increase in demand and decrease in supply of the fish led to unsatisfactory results for anglers.

Based on the decline, Ohio approached the PFBC to discuss implementing a more restrictive angling regulation.

An opinion survey conducted by the Ohio Division of Wildlife found that 88% of the anglers interviewed agreed with placing harvest restrictions on Crappies on the reservoir.

“These regulations have been used to improve Crappie size structure and density in other Pennsylvania lakes where they have been applied and will likely have similar positive results in Pymatuning Reservoir,” said Jason Detar, chief of the PFBC’s Division of Fisheries Management.

The effect of the regulations will be monitored through annual trap net surveys and through age and growth statistics, which are computed annually.

Pymatuning Reservoir is Pennsylvania’s largest inland lake and is located in Crawford County, Pa., and Ashtabula County, Ohio.