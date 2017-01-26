Drug related cases overcrowding Trumbull County jail

The number of inmates in the Trumbull County jail is pushing the lock-up beyond capacity. The population build up is due to a familiar and growing problem.

Sheriff Paul Monroe says the jail has a normal capacity of 287. "Currently, we're a little over that number. Our population this morning is at 338," said Monroe.

But the sheriff says that number is always changing as prisoners post bail or others are moved out to begin serving sentences at state facilities. "Sometimes our general population can fluctuate 30 to 50 prisoners in a matter of a six or eight hour period,” Monroe said.

The sheriff says another contributing factor is a marked increase in the number of female inmates. "Our female population is much higher in the history of Trumbull County than it's ever been," Monroe said.

The increase in women is part of the overall higher population. People committing more serious crimes related to drugs and the epidemic with opiate addiction.

"It's the breaking and entering, the burglaries and aggravated robberies. Those are the offenses that are getting them locked up. It's driven by the opiates but it's the more serious crimes that's putting them in jail," said Monroe.

The sheriff says the crowding is not at the point where prisoners will have to be sent to other jails. "We've put a notice out to area law enforcement that we will continue to take prisoners for area law enforcement and the courts.”

With cooperation from the courts the sheriff expects the jail count will be lower within the next few days.