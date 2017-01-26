Bob Evans denies rumors of restaurant closings

Bob Evans denied rumors that it is closing its restaurants

The company that runs Bob Evans Restaurants is denying social media rumors that that it is closing the 500 restaurants it operates in 18 states.

A statement issued by the company on Thursday reads, “Contrary to the trending topic on Twitter, Bob Evans Restaurants is open for business.”

The statement was in response to closing rumors on social media following Wednesday’s announcement that Bob Evans is selling its restaurants to a private equity firm for $565 million.

Under terms of the sale, the restaurants would be split from the food division that makes sausage, refrigerated side dishes and other convenience foods.

“All Bob Evans Restaurants are open for business.” said John Fisher, Bob Evans Restaurant President.

Likening the Tweets to the “alternative facts” term recently coined by President Trump's Chief Counselor Kellyanne Conway, the company released a video [https://youtu.be/J9KZ84jJRU4] featuring Fisher reading some of the posts about the rumors.

The company highlighted a few of the tweets:

“@realDonaldTrump will you please buy the Bob Evans company, at least if you do we would all have some hope J”

“Just to make this day worse, Bob Evans is closing its restaurants. I QUIT. There is NO HOPE.”

“I forbid Bob Evans to close down their restaurants. What will the cute grandpas do on Sunday morning?”

“@BobEvansFarms I hope this is an alternative fact

The statement says that the company’s headquarters will remain in its current location in central Ohio, and with the same leadership team in place.

Saed Mohseni will assume the role of CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants, and Fisher will continue in his role as Bob Evans Restaurants’ president.

“Our more than 500 restaurants across 18 states continue to welcome strangers as friends and friends as family, as we have for decades and as we will into the future,” said Mohseni. “Our founder and namesake, Bob Evans, wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The company posted a question and answer FAQ online:

https://www.bobevans.com/faq.