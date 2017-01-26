Victims of deadly Youngstown crash identified as three Hubbard residents

Authorities have released the names of three people killed in Tuesday's head-on crash on Youngstown's East Side.

The Mahoning County Coroner's office on Thursday identified the victims as Mark J. Blackburn, 44, Megan Schneider, 30, and Benjamin Geriach, 26.

The coroner says all three were currently living in Hubbard. Up until recently, Schneider lived in Germantown, Tennessee.

Investigators say Blackburn was driving a Jeep along Youngstown-Hubbard Road that collided with a Honda Civic being driven by Schneider.

Geriach was a passenger in the Honda.

A passenger in Blackburn's Jeep survived the crash.

The coroner is still waiting for results of toxicology tests before issuing a ruling on the deaths.