Youngstown man arrested for sex crimes against 11-year-old girls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man arrested for sex crimes against 11-year-old girls

Robert Moon Robert Moon
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 60-year-old Youngstown man accused of having sex with two girls, one as young as 11-years-old.

Robert Moon was arrested in Cleveland on Friday, one day after the Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up a nine count indictment charging him with rape and gross sexual imposition.

Investigators say that last spring, Moon had sexual contact with the eleven-year-old on two separate occasions.

The indictment also claims that between 2009 and 2015, Moon forced another child to engage in sex acts,

The crimes allegedly started when the girl was 11-years-old and continued until she turned 16.

The alleged victim is now 18.

