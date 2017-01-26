Cortland man indicted for alleged rape of teen

A Cortland man could face life in prison if he is convicted of raping a teenage girl.

Roy Allen III, 47, was just arrested last week after allegations surfaced that he had raped a fourteen-year-old girl.

On Thursday, the Trumbull County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Allen with six counts of rape.

Four of those charges carry a sentence of life in prison, if he is convicted.

Bazetta Township Police filed the original charge against Allen after interviewing the alleged victim.

The girl supplied a written statement to police and children services investigators alleging that Allen had been having sex with her as recently as January 4.

The girl said that Allen had been pressuring her to engage in sex acts.

Police say they interviewed a relative of Allen who told investigators that during a discussion last July, Allen admitted that he was having sex with what he described as “a little girl”.

Allen remains held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.