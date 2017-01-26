Improved safety guidelines issued for sling carriers

Slings and baby carriers not only keep babies physically close to their loved ones, research shows they can strength bonds, too. Just recently, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued new, stricter guidelines intended to improve the safety of sling carriers.

"When slings and baby wearing devices aren't used appropriately, they can have devastating consequences," said Stephanie Weigel with Akron Children's Hospital.

Between January 2003 and September 2016, 159 incidents were reported to Consumer Product Safety Commission involving sling carriers. Seventeen of those incidents resulted in death. In 2010, parents were warned to the risk of suffocation in sling-style carriers. Companies must now supply more permanently attached warning labels and instructions on their products.

Parents are also encouraged to remember the ABCs of baby wearing.

"We want to make sure airway is nice and open, that baby's body position is good and comfort," said Weigel.

Weigel also encourages the use of a spotter when loading the baby into the sling or carrier.

"Baby wearing should never be discouraged. It is a great thing if it is done safely and appropriately. Baby wearing helps with bonding, not just with moms, but with dad and grandma and grandpa, that close contact, we might not be having direct skin to skin, but we have very close skin to skin contact when we are wearing baby. It is a great, great thing to do as long as it is done safely," said Weigel.