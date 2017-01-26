Auto testing facility to get $45 million grant for expansion

Ohio Gov. John Kasich and other officials say an automotive testing facility outside Columbus will receive a $45 million grant to expand as the state attempts to become a national leader in autonomous vehicle research and smart road technology.

Kasich made the announcement Thursday on the Ohio State University campus. The state, OSU and JobsOhio are providing the grant to the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty, about 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

The independent research center affiliated with OSU is the largest automotive testing facility in the country.

The state also is installing equipment along U.S. 33 in central Ohio to allow cars equipped with wireless technology to connect and communicate and has plans to install a similar system on two other interstates in Ohio.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.