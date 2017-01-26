New U.S. citizens in Mahoning County weigh in on President's immigration plan

The President's hardline stance on immigration has some wondering if he's changing the face of what America stands for.

During a naturalization ceremony today in Mahoning County several new U.S. citizens spoke to 21 News and had differing opinions on whether President Donald Trump's rhetoric is making America less welcoming.

Seven immigrants from Mexico, Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and the Philippines raised their right hand and took an oath today to become U.S. citizens and live the American Dream.

Meanwhile, President Trump has signed executive orders outlining a new agenda for immigration enforcement, including building that border wall, and seeking to end sanctuary cities where some escape for refuge.

Ismael Jamil Mohamed of Syria says he's proud to become a U.S. citizen but had this to say about President Trump's stance on immigration, "He's trying to keep immigrants from coming maybe to the United States but this is really not a nation of like being only for the white people. It's always been immigrants from all over the world trying to build this country and they give a great contribution to the United States of America."

However, Ghadeer Al Qtaishat from Jordan who has been in the United States for six years now has a different take on President Trump's immigration plans.

"Actually I think he's so responsible, he knows what he's doing and he's trying to protect the country and this is our right to live in a safe country," Al Qtaishat said.

But some fear Trump's plans go too far, and a country built on the values of equality and freedom will now be blocked by a wall.

"You have some fears and concerns about that. Like you are afraid that you aren't going to be equal to the other citizens. You're going to be treated in a different way based on your own race or your religion or whatever," Mohamed said.

And as President Trump works to carry out his signature phrase "Make America Great Again," Judge Anthony D'Apolito reminded these new U.S. citizens that our greatness is attributed to our diversity.

Each new U.S. citizens received their citizenship papers and an American Flag and then said the Pledge of Allegiance in unison with the Judge and other members of the court staff.