Former Youngstown Councilman will make second run for mayor

A former Youngstown councilman will take a second stab at becoming the city's mayor.

Jamael Tito Brown announced to a crowd of supporters that he will run against incumbent mayor John McNally in the 2017 election. Brown was defeated by McNally in 2013 by just 142 votes. Brown says, as mayor his focus will include the city's youth and job creation.

"If we're talking about jobs I want to be all out war for jobs, I want to be every where there is for jobs. I want to be not just in Mahoning County, the state of Ohio. I need to be outside of the U.S. if possible asking companies and showing them we're a tech belt," said Brown. "We are here we have the greatest tech companies around we should be able to bring those companies here."

Brown spent seven years on Youngstown's council. He served as both 3rd ward councilman and council president.

Brown currently works as Director of Operations for the Mahoning County Treasurer.