Poland man enters plea in crash that left motorcyclist comatose

A Poland man awaits sentencing for a traffic accident that left a motorcycle rider in a coma.

30-year old Steven Mentzer Junior was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and driving under the influence following a July 15 accident along South Avenue in Boardman.

Mentzer accepted a plea deal on Thursday and will be sentenced on March 22.

Mentzer was behind the wheel of a pick up truck that struck a motorcycle and then hit a tree.

The rider of the motorcycle told police he was in a coma for an extended period of time and was unable to recall any details about the crash.