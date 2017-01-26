Salem woman accused of not telling Hubbard man she is HIV positive

A Salem woman appeared in Girard Municipal Court on Thursday, accused of failing to tell her sexual partner that she is HIV positive.

41-year old Lisa Mutter faces a felonious assault charge after a Hubbard man told police he was living with Mutter between November 2015 and February of 2016 and the two had unprotected sex.

The victim told police he found out about Mutter being HIV positive because she has a similar charge involving another man in Columbiana County.

The man, who told police he had sex with Mutter between 2 and 19 times, did not know if he had also contracted HIV.