YPD Police Chief sets goals for 2017

Authorities in Sharon say they have arrested a juvenile suspected of starting fires at five vacant homes in the city. The name of the juvenile has not been released, but Police Chief Gerry Smith believes he is responsible for five arsons in the area between George and Prindle streets and from Dock Street and Stambaugh Avenue, an area known to police as Zone 5. The most recent fires were set Sunday night at three vacant homes Sunday night. Smith says more arrests could follow. The ...More >>
The Girard Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, a trailer went up in flames on Trumbull Avenue near Summit Street. Firefighters say the trailer was recently vacated, but the owners still had belongings inside the trailer since they were in the process of moving. Firefighters could not say at this time what caused the fire.More >>
Police in New Castle are investigating an overnight shooting. Neighbors in the area told 21 News that someone was shot around midnight Monday on South Jefferson Street between Fulton Street and Sharpe Street. Police have not been able to confirm much at this time, but they were out at the scene Monday night collecting evidence. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.More >>
Really Good Stuff recalled about 1.6 million dry erase boards on Thursday.More >>
Police say an employee's body was found in a walk-in cooler at a restaurant in a Cincinnati neighborhood.More >>
A large stone has fallen from the corner of one of downtown Pittsburgh's most iconic buildings, closing a street below.More >>
Police are trying to determine whether a 34-year-old Pennsylvania woman was drunk or otherwise intoxicated when her 11-month-old daughter was found unresponsive, under water in a bath tub last week.More >>
Police plan to file criminal charges against the mother of a toddler found wandering alone in a western Pennsylvania park, wearing only a diaper.More >>
A Philadelphia man has been charged with heading an organization that sold $7.8 million worth of heroin in two western Pennsylvania counties.More >>
Workers are scheduled to prepare to begin the cleanup of an open-air heroin market that has thrived for decades along a set of train tracks a few miles outside the heart of Philadelphia.More >>
The Ohio Highway Patrol says two men have died after their car swerved off the road and struck a utility pole and a tree.More >>
Officials say Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio is receiving nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for its new visitor center.More >>
Authorities say a man died and a girl was injured in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Two northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies have created safety zones where people buying and selling items on the internet can meet.More >>
A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former baseball great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.More >>
The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom partly because it is the native country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
