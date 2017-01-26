YPD Police Chief sets goals for 2017

The Youngstown Police Department is looking to make several big technological improvements in 2017. Police Chief Robin Lees laid out those plans to city council members Thursday night and also looked back on what he calls a very positive 2016.

"We had an overall reduction in violent crime, actually had a reduction 22% for murders last year.," said Lees. "We had a record number of gun seizures in the past year. I attribute that to officers being proactive out there making stops and finding guns," he said.

Speaking of safe, while speed camera enforcement on Interstate 680 had a controversial start, Lees says the results are in the statistics.

"We have not had a fatality since the program started, which I think is kind of unusual. We are going to be up 2 years this summer and I think the effort there is significant in that I can't say we've gone this long before with a fatality on that freeway. We've also had a 25% plus reduction in our reported accidents on the freeway and that's significant as far as injuries and property damage goes," said Lees.

For the upcoming year, Lees is working on two major projects. Updating the report management system, which is the computer reporting that officers do in their vehicles and radios. For the RMS, Lees would like to use a system already adopted by Boardman and Austintown.

"The systems would be linked, so in other words, our officers and detectives could make a query into this system and it wouldn't be YPD records, it would be records that go into Boardman, and Austintown and some of the surrounding communities, if not potentially county wide. The Sheriff is looking at going into this system as well," said Lees.

For the radios, Lees says they are starting to run into trouble with their current system.

Boardman and Austintown are already on this system, they've had a lot of good luck with it. The Sheriff's department is about to go to it, they'll be placing an antenna for this system on YSU's stadium. The location of that antenna and other existing antenna's would give us coverage in every dark corner that we have, which we're starting to have problems with our VHF system," said Lees.

"The cost to us would be about 850,000 and the cost for fire would be about 400,000. Those are the agencies where we are going to have to have the coverage where people's lives could be in danger if that radio is not working properly or reaching the basement of some house or building. It would eliminate AT&T lines that we currently run out to locations where antenna's are located and the estimated savings could be as much as 374,000 annually," he said.

Lees hopes to hire 5 new officers in the next couple weeks. He wants to buy 6 new cruisers this year and upgrade their Harley Davidson fleet.

Lees says if they maintain their budget from last year going into this year, they can support full staffing of 161 officers and make those improvements. He also wants to start developing a multi-purpose facility with a firearms range by the supermax prison on Youngstown's east side.











