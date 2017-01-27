Trumbull Co. Prosecutor: Death penalty delay undermines confidence in justice system

A month before Ohio was set to restart executions again, a federal judge found the new lethal injection process unconstitutional.

It is a decision that has ripple effects across the state, including the valley. One local prosecutor said that it undermines confidence in the system.

One day after Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins asked to set the execution date for serial killer Stanley Adams, a federal judge in Ohio put three upcoming executions on hold.

"They have found that the cocktail that they put together to end peoples lives or to administer the death penalty is unconstitutional because it is cruel and unusual because it will prolong and actually make the person suffer before they die," stated attorney Dave Betras.

The judge found that the first of three drugs used, the sedative midazolam, creates a "substantial risk of serious harm."

Betras said that problems like this arise when doctors cannot be involved in the process since they take an oath to save lives.

The last execution in the state was three years ago, when it took 26 minutes for rapist murderer Dennis McGuire to die. He was seen gasping and snorting. One of the two drugs used was midazolam.

Use of midazolam in Oklahoma was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court and other states are administering the death penalty, so Watkins questioned another delay.

"My question is when are we going to get justice. If you don't like the death penalty, no problem with the constitutional structure that we have in this country, and some states have done it- repeal it. We don't need monkey wrenches in the system," commented Watkins.

He feels that it is unfair to the victims' families.

"We cannot spend our resources over and over again for the same thing, it undermines confidence in our system of justice," Watkins stated.

The state is appealing the decision.

(The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this report)