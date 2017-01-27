One lane open on Ohio Turnpike in Boardman after semi accident - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One lane open on Ohio Turnpike in Boardman after semi accident

Crews from the Canfield Joint Fire District and Boardman Fire Department work to rescue a driver trapped in the cab of his truck Crews from the Canfield Joint Fire District and Boardman Fire Department work to rescue a driver trapped in the cab of his truck
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one eastbound lane of the Ohio Turnpike will remain open all day after an accident had completely shut down traffic this morning.

The crash, which occurred four miles west of the Market Street interchange, forced the temporary closure of both the left and right lanes.

Troopers say four trucks were involved in chain reaction crash.

A semi overturned in the roadway and three semis behind that one crashed into one another around 2:50 a.m.

Troopers say one driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries they say are not life-threatening.

Officials needed to bring in a special crane to remove the semi from the road.

A trooper was almost hit by a car that drove through the scene of the crash. The driver was pulled over in Boardman and given a citation.

