Liberty police investigating after man found shot in yard

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty police are investigating after a man was found shot and lying in someone's yard.

Police responded to the 100 block of Catherine Street shortly after 5 a.m. The street has been taped off.

They say the man is still alive and was taken to the hospital. The severity of his condition is unknown.

