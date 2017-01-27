Bankruptcies on the decline in Ohio for 7th straight year - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bankruptcies on the decline in Ohio for 7th straight year

Posted: Updated:
AKRON (AP) -

Following a national trend, bankruptcy filings have declined in Ohio for the seventh consecutive year after falling nearly 10 percent statewide in 2016.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kzzyjD ) the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts reported this week that there were a total of 35,903 bankruptcy filings in Ohio last year compared to 39,765 in 2015.

National bankruptcy figures for 2016 represent a 5.9 percent decline from the previous year.

Akron bankruptcy attorney Marc Gertz says the Buckeye state is clearly at a "low ebb" in bankruptcy cases. But the Chapter 7 panel trustee is not sure the number of filings will get much lower than it already is.

Personal bankruptcies typically stem from issues such as job loss, divorce, foreclosure and medical bills.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Cellphone service could be spotty for rural eclipse-watchers

    Cellphone service could be spotty for rural eclipse-watchers

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:09:49 GMT
    Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.More >>
    Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.More >>

  • Austintown police charge man accused of leaving puppy in hot car

    Austintown police charge man accused of leaving puppy in hot car

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-08-01 18:50:43 GMT
    "Greenbean" catches up on some sleep at Animal Charity"Greenbean" catches up on some sleep at Animal Charity
    A Youngstown man is charged with animal cruelty after police say he left his dog in a parked car as the outside temperature reached 87 degrees. Police were called after people reported finding a pit bull puppy crying inside a Cadillac parked outside the St. Elizabeth Emergency Center on Mahoning Avenue on Monday afternoon. Although the passenger window and the sunroof were open about one inch, the sun was shining into the car and there was no water left for the dog, according to pol...More >>
    A Youngstown man is charged with animal cruelty after police say he left his dog in a parked car as the outside temperature reached 87 degrees. Police were called after people reported finding a pit bull puppy crying inside a Cadillac parked outside the St. Elizabeth Emergency Center on Mahoning Avenue on Monday afternoon. Although the passenger window and the sunroof were open about one inch, the sun was shining into the car and there was no water left for the dog, according to pol...More >>

  • Defendant dropped, another added in Niles corruption case

    Defendant dropped, another added in Niles corruption case

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:09:58 GMT
    A second former official from the City of Niles has become a co-defendant, and another co-defendant has been dropped from the corruption against former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante and his wife, Judith. Former Niles Auditor Charles Nader has been added the case alleging that the Infantes deposited nearly $200 thousand into a local bank over a seven-year span and failed to report it as income. A superseding indictment handed up by the Trumbull County Grand Jury as Infante appeared in co...More >>
    A second former official from the City of Niles has become a co-defendant, and another co-defendant has been dropped from the corruption against former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante and his wife, Judith. Former Niles Auditor Charles Nader has been added the case alleging that the Infantes deposited nearly $200 thousand into a local bank over a seven-year span and failed to report it as income. A superseding indictment handed up by the Trumbull County Grand Jury as Infante appeared in co...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms