Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC raises $30,000 for Valley charities

Christmas has come and gone, but the spirit of giving is still in season for one local business.

Thursday afternoon Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC celebrated "Operation Santa."

The company donated more than $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown, as well as the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The money was raised during the holiday season, when the company donated $50 for every new Buick and GMC sold.

Operation Santa was created in 2013 to provide support for the needy during the holiday season and throughout the year.

Operation Santa has raised more than $100,000 for Valley charities since its creation.