Three Valley schools receiving more than $2.5 million in grants

Three schools in the Valley will receive more than $2.5 million over the next four years.

The Summitt Academy of Warren and Youngstown, along with the Summitt Academy Secondary School will receive grants worth $2.8 million.

The grants will go toward improving the school buildings and facilities.

Statewide, more than $16.3 million in school improvement grants were awarded to 51 Ohio school buildings to help raise the achievement of students.

In October, the U.S. Department of Education announced more than $427 million in School Improvement Grants to help improve America's persistently lowest-achieving schools.

More than 25 districts applied for the competitive funds for 90 buildings.

Each applicant selected from seven federally-approved school improvement models.

The majority of Ohio applicants selected to use the Ohio Improvement Process model.

Grants were awarded for either a four-and-a-half-year period beginning in January of 2017 or a three-year period beginning in July 2018.

The Department of Education says in schools that have received funds under this program, up to 80 percent of students are from low-income families – 28 percentage points higher than the average school.