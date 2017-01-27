Councilman announces bid for Youngstown City Council President - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Councilman announces bid for Youngstown City Council President

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray is officially declaring his candidacy for president of Youngstown City Council.

Ray will file his petitions at 1:30 p.m. at the Mahoning County Board of Elections on the city’s South Side.

“I feel that the time is right for me to do this,” Ray said. “I am term-limited from running again in the Fourth Ward, and while I believe progress has been made in my six years on council, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done, there is still much more to do, and I can be of service in doing it.”

Council President Chuck Sammarone opted not to run again for council president.

Ray was appointed to Youngstown Council in 2010 and was elected to his own term in 2011. He was re-elected in 2015.

In his time on council, he has served as president pro tempore and held a number of committee leadership positions. He is currently the chairman of council’s Public Utilities and CDA committees and vice chairman of the Finance Committee.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown UAW leaders say local plant needs to stay competitive

    Lordstown UAW leaders say local plant needs to stay competitive

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-08-01 21:45:59 GMT
    The General Motors Lordstown plant was the subject of recent high-level meetings in Detroit.   As car sales continue to slip, the Lordstown plant is coming off a five-week production shutdown. The presidents of Lordstown's two UAW locals were part of a twenty member leadership team, hourly and management, that took part in five days of meetings in Detroit.  "It was more to get clarity, and to understand what our position is and how we can be more competitive in the wo...More >>
    The General Motors Lordstown plant was the subject of recent high-level meetings in Detroit.   As car sales continue to slip, the Lordstown plant is coming off a five-week production shutdown. The presidents of Lordstown's two UAW locals were part of a twenty member leadership team, hourly and management, that took part in five days of meetings in Detroit.  "It was more to get clarity, and to understand what our position is and how we can be more competitive in the wo...More >>

  • Cellphone service could be spotty for rural eclipse-watchers

    Cellphone service could be spotty for rural eclipse-watchers

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-08-01 21:44:31 GMT
    Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.More >>
    Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.More >>

  • 21 News spoke with the man who discovered the body

    Coroner confirms identity of frozen body found in Campbell

    Coroner confirms identity of frozen body found in Campbell

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-08-01 21:32:24 GMT
    Shannon GravesShannon Graves
    A Campbell couple is looking for ways to recover emotionally from a horrific discovery they made this past weekend. Ken Easenbaugh was still visibly shaken on Tuesday as he spoke exclusively with 21 News Reporter Janet Rogers about finding a body in a freezer he and his wife had been storing for someone who they used to think of as a friend. The story most of us have heard is of two people arrested and each jailed on $1-million bond after a body was found Saturday inside a freezer i...More >>
    A Campbell couple is looking for ways to recover emotionally from a horrific discovery they made this past weekend. Ken Easenbaugh was still visibly shaken on Tuesday as he spoke exclusively with 21 News Reporter Janet Rogers about finding a body in a freezer he and his wife had been storing for someone who they used to think of as a friend. The story most of us have heard is of two people arrested and each jailed on $1-million bond after a body was found Saturday inside a freezer i...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms