Councilman announces bid for Youngstown City Council President

Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray is officially declaring his candidacy for president of Youngstown City Council.

Ray will file his petitions at 1:30 p.m. at the Mahoning County Board of Elections on the city’s South Side.

“I feel that the time is right for me to do this,” Ray said. “I am term-limited from running again in the Fourth Ward, and while I believe progress has been made in my six years on council, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done, there is still much more to do, and I can be of service in doing it.”

Council President Chuck Sammarone opted not to run again for council president.

Ray was appointed to Youngstown Council in 2010 and was elected to his own term in 2011. He was re-elected in 2015.

In his time on council, he has served as president pro tempore and held a number of committee leadership positions. He is currently the chairman of council’s Public Utilities and CDA committees and vice chairman of the Finance Committee.